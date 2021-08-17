Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | Hanesbrands Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Wonderbra

“

The report titled Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Shapewear (Foundation Garments) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Shapewear (Foundation Garments) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hanesbrands Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Wonderbra, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Vedette, Ultimo, Spanx, Maidenform, Miss Mary Of Sweden, Charnos, Gracewell, Wacoal, Aimer, Triumph, Hengyuanxiang Group, Hodo, Bras N Things, Figleaves

Market Segmentation by Product: Shaping

Motion

Medical care



Market Segmentation by Application: Male

Female



The Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Shapewear (Foundation Garments) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Shaping

4.1.3 Motion

4.1.4 Medical care

4.2 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Male

5.1.3 Female

5.2 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hanesbrands Inc.

6.1.1 Hanesbrands Inc. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hanesbrands Inc. Overview

6.1.3 Hanesbrands Inc. Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Hanesbrands Inc. Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.1.5 Hanesbrands Inc. Recent Developments

6.2 Victoria’s Secret

6.2.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information

6.2.2 Victoria’s Secret Overview

6.2.3 Victoria’s Secret Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Victoria’s Secret Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.2.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Developments

6.3 Wonderbra

6.3.1 Wonderbra Corporation Information

6.3.2 Wonderbra Overview

6.3.3 Wonderbra Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Wonderbra Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.3.5 Wonderbra Recent Developments

6.4 Frederick’s of Hollywood

6.4.1 Frederick’s of Hollywood Corporation Information

6.4.2 Frederick’s of Hollywood Overview

6.4.3 Frederick’s of Hollywood Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Frederick’s of Hollywood Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.4.5 Frederick’s of Hollywood Recent Developments

6.5 Vedette

6.5.1 Vedette Corporation Information

6.5.2 Vedette Overview

6.5.3 Vedette Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Vedette Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.5.5 Vedette Recent Developments

6.6 Ultimo

6.6.1 Ultimo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ultimo Overview

6.6.3 Ultimo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Ultimo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.6.5 Ultimo Recent Developments

6.7 Spanx

6.7.1 Spanx Corporation Information

6.7.2 Spanx Overview

6.7.3 Spanx Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Spanx Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.7.5 Spanx Recent Developments

6.8 Maidenform

6.8.1 Maidenform Corporation Information

6.8.2 Maidenform Overview

6.8.3 Maidenform Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Maidenform Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.8.5 Maidenform Recent Developments

6.9 Miss Mary Of Sweden

6.9.1 Miss Mary Of Sweden Corporation Information

6.9.2 Miss Mary Of Sweden Overview

6.9.3 Miss Mary Of Sweden Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Miss Mary Of Sweden Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.9.5 Miss Mary Of Sweden Recent Developments

6.10 Charnos

6.10.1 Charnos Corporation Information

6.10.2 Charnos Overview

6.10.3 Charnos Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Charnos Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.10.5 Charnos Recent Developments

6.11 Gracewell

6.11.1 Gracewell Corporation Information

6.11.2 Gracewell Overview

6.11.3 Gracewell Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Gracewell Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.11.5 Gracewell Recent Developments

6.12 Wacoal

6.12.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

6.12.2 Wacoal Overview

6.12.3 Wacoal Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Wacoal Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.12.5 Wacoal Recent Developments

6.13 Aimer

6.13.1 Aimer Corporation Information

6.13.2 Aimer Overview

6.13.3 Aimer Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Aimer Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.13.5 Aimer Recent Developments

6.14 Triumph

6.14.1 Triumph Corporation Information

6.14.2 Triumph Overview

6.14.3 Triumph Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Triumph Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.14.5 Triumph Recent Developments

6.15 Hengyuanxiang Group

6.15.1 Hengyuanxiang Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Hengyuanxiang Group Overview

6.15.3 Hengyuanxiang Group Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Hengyuanxiang Group Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.15.5 Hengyuanxiang Group Recent Developments

6.16 Hodo

6.16.1 Hodo Corporation Information

6.16.2 Hodo Overview

6.16.3 Hodo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Hodo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.16.5 Hodo Recent Developments

6.17 Bras N Things

6.17.1 Bras N Things Corporation Information

6.17.2 Bras N Things Overview

6.17.3 Bras N Things Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Bras N Things Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.17.5 Bras N Things Recent Developments

6.18 Figleaves

6.18.1 Figleaves Corporation Information

6.18.2 Figleaves Overview

6.18.3 Figleaves Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Figleaves Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Description

6.18.5 Figleaves Recent Developments

7 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Industry Value Chain

9.2 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Upstream Market

9.3 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

