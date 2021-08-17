McDonald’s and eBay have gone solar, with the goal of using 100 percent renewable energy by 2025

McDonald’s Corporation and eBay said today that they had reached an agreement with Lightsource bp to acquire power from Louisiana’s largest solar project, which will be situated 30 miles northwest of the Baton Rouge located in Pointe Coupee Parish. A 345 megawatt Ventress Solar venture will help McDonald’s and eBay achieve their sustainability goals and progress their climate action commitments while also increasing Lightsource bp’s solar asset footprint across the Southeast. The project will create approximately 600,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy per year once completed, which is equivalent to the annual use of 59,000 US residences.

According to Emma Cox, McDonald's

