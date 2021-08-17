The first space accelerator in Australia will showcase startups as part of the company’s expansion goals

As it seeks to secure its next fund, Moonshot, Australia’s first space-focused accelerator, will present five entrepreneurs to foreign investors on August 6. With Moonshot’s help, these companies have been constructing space firms over the past four months, according to the incubator’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Troy McCann.

Arlula, a Sydney-based company that develops software to simplify it to acquire space data from various satellite operators, participates in the free online event. Since its inception in 2017, Moonshot has expedited 25 space startups and completed ten investments, and Arlula has received $50,000 in funding. Moonshot has also backed Exodus Orbitals,

This report was originally published on this blog