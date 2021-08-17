Investment in the Lightspeed constellation made by the government of Ontario

The Ontario government has agreed to support part of Telesat’s Lightspeed constellation, which will commit some of its satellite capability to enhance communication links in the Canadian province. According to the Ottawa, Ontario-based satellite operator, the five-year arrangement, worth 109 million Canadian dollars ($87 million), concentrates on expanding cellular networks and high-speed internet to unserved and underserved communities.

Under the plan, Telesat’s Lightspeed low-Earth-orbit broadband constellation, which it hopes to launch in 2023, will provide internet service providers and cellular carriers significantly lower fees for a portion of its capacity. Telesat has a similar agreement for 600 million Canadian dollars with

This report was originally published on this blog