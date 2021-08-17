By 2035, the city of Tampa intends to use only clean, renewable energy

Tampa’s city council decided to make the city the 12th in Florida to transition to 100 percent clean, renewable power by 2035. Governor Ron DeSantis passed prohibitive energy laws into law this summer, prompting this recent passage.

Joseph Citro of District 1, who is a Tampa City Councilmember, has proposed a resolution to transition municipal operations to 100 percent clean, renewable energy over the next 14 years, as well as a community-wide transition to 100 percent clean renewable electricity. It also calls for clean policies to be enacted and enforced by the federal government and the state of Florida.

Council members had to

This report was originally published on this blog