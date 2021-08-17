Companion smallsat mission being considered by TESS

According to mission leaders, a spare camera from a NASA exoplanet expedition might be used for a companion mission to validate existing findings and generate new ones. In April 2018, NASA launched the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to conduct an all-sky survey. For weeks at a period, the spacecraft’s four cameras scan portions of the sky, searching for minute dips in star brightness caused by exoplanets passing in front of, or transiting, those stars.

TESS identified thousands of possible exoplanets during its 2-year primary mission, which finished in 2020 and is currently in an extended mission. In a discussion

