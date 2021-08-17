Electric vehicles will be available sooner than previously anticipated

A regular stream of news stories suggests that the shift to electric cars will be more rapid than many people believe. In California, plug-in vehicle sales have topped a 10% market share, and Tesla is currently believed to hold a 1.7 percent share of the overall US market. Three out of every four car buyers in Norway, the world’s EV capital, are now opting for electric vehicles, with Tesla’s Model 3 being the most popular (of any kind). In Switzerland, which had previously lagged behind some other European markets, EVs and hybrids have accounted for 40% of all vehicle sales

This report was originally published on this blog