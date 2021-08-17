Specialty Fats Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Specialty Fats market was valued at USD 2.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.63 Billion by year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. The global Specialty Oils market was valued at USD 15.33 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.63 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Specialty fats and oils have witnessed a huge demand growth due to their readily useful properties such as the ability to provide viscosity for filling, coating and moulding purposes in various applications of food industry. While these products help as useful substitutes of cocoa butter and as dairy fat replacer, specialty oils find application in cooking and processing purposes. The market is very well developed in Asia Pacific due to the huge demand for cooking oil and processed foods. Globally, the market is also getting a boost from the growth in the confectionery and dairy segments respectively.

Key Summary of Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the Specialty Fats industry. The competitive landscape includes extensive profiling and overview of prominent players of the Specialty Fats industry. The report studies the following companies in detail:

Specialty Fats Market: Leading Participants

AAK AB

Wilmar

Cargill

IOI Group

Musim Mas

Fuji Oil ISF

Bunge

Mewah Group

Premium Vegetable

Olenex

Oleo-Fats

IFFCO

Liberty Oil Mills

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Specialty Fats Cocoa Butter Substitutes Lauric Fats Creaming Fats Creaming Fats Anhydrous Milk Fats Butter Margarine Shortenings Others

Specialty Oils Palm Oil Soybean Oil Coconut Oil Cotton Seed Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Olive Oil Other Specialty Oils



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Functionality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Molding

Filling

Coating

Stabilizing

Texturing

Health

Other Functions

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chocolates & Confectioneries

Bakery Products

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Other Applications

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Industrial Food and Beverages Personal and Cosmetic Care Others

Household Purposes

The report further provides key insights into the market share held by each product and application in the Specialty Fats market. Moreover, it also offers radical information about growth prospects and patterns. It also provides extensive coverage of the product consumption of each application and product. The report also provides a pricing analysis and growth trends for the key segments of the market.

Along with the basic information, the report also offers insights into marketing strategies readily adopted by the key manufacturers for the endorsement of their products. The report offers significant data pertaining to development trends and market position to offer deeper insights into targeted clients, brand promotions, and pricing analysis. The report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

The report explains the market share and sales volume of each company, along with the key details of the operations of these companies. The report further offers extensive coverage of their product portfolio, business expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue contribution, investment plans, and financial standings. The report also covers the strategic alliances observed within these key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate and government deals, partnerships and agreements, and brand promotions and product launches.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By oil type, the palm oil segment holds the largest share in the global market. Despite the huge market share, there are rising concerns about environmental degradation due to palm oil production, in the form of greenhouse gas emissions. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Soybean oil holds the second largest share globally. It is one of the most extensively consumer cooking oils. Its processed counterpart is used for oil paints and printing inks.

Sunflower and olive oil are also expected to register a significant CAGR as these oils have many associated health benefits. While sunflower oil has ample usage in frying applications and cosmetic formulations, olive oil is registering an increasing demand on account of its health benefits.

By end use, the food and beverages segment hold the largest share in the global market. These products are used as ingredients in a vast variety of food applications.

Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies’ regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers details about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries and information about the customization of this report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report well-suited for your needs.