Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers and Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

The global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market is expected to reach USD 23.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pomegranate can act as a potential nutraceutical which can provide medical and health benefits, including prevention and treatment of a disease. Pomegranate contains agents like polyphenolic flavonoids, which deploy actions well conducive to good oral health; precisely in relation to gingivitis development. Pomegranate juice has the highest antioxidant potency composite index among beverages like Red wine, Blueberry juice, Acaii juice and Orange juice to name a few; and the antioxidant activity was at least 20% superior to any other beverages.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market:

POM Wonderful LLC, The Minute Maid Company, Tropicana Products, Inc., Grante LLC, Orumnarin P.J.S Co., Ruby Fresh, Inc., Simonian Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Company, Inc., Youngstown Distributors Inc. and Aarvee Farm Products.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional bifurcation. The report also provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data.

The report for the Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market is formulated through the segmentation and sub-segmentation of the market to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. The report also offers a country-wide analysis of the Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market to gain deeper insights into the business sphere. The regional segmentation also covers the operations of the key players specific to each region.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Organic Type

Inorganic/Processed Type

Pomegranate Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bhagwa Pomegranate

Wonderful Pomegranate

Grenada Pomegranate

Desertnyi

Mollar de Elche

Others

Final Product Type (Arils) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Arils Tub

Pomegranate Powder

Pasteurized juice

Aseptic Concentrate

Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food Industry

Convenience Stores

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Report:

The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for Organic type market is projected to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 13.5% owing to the super fruit’s health benefits which includes antioxidant properties, high potassium content and a good source of fiber. An increase in the consumer interest for high food nutrition and the general opinion among the consumers that fresh produce hold the desirable nutrition and fiber have led to an increasing interest among growers to grow fresh produce.

The market for Bhagwa pomegranates is anticipated to grow at a revenue of 54.99 billion by 2025. These pomegranates are tolerant to thrips and mites and thus require comparatively lesser number of pesticide sprays

Asia-Pacific will witness significant rise at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2018 to 2025. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of pomegranate. The countries in the region grow a wide range of pomegranate varieties and have high consumption of pomegranate and its products. The region is expected to hold 38.6% share of the pomegranate and pomegranate arils market in 2018.

Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.

