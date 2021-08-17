Cognitive Services Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020–2026

The comprehensive report on global Cognitive Services market published by Reports and Data provides a complete analysis of the Cognitive Services industry on the global as well as regional scale. The reports gives an idea about the projected growth of the market over the forecast period. The study provides key insights on valuable information about the significant trends of the Cognitive Services sector as well the changing market dynamics and market scope. The report focuses on analysis of market share, market size, market growth, revenue growth, industry overview, key players, and regional analysis of the market. It offers a comprehensive analysis of the competition in the market as well as sheds light on the prominent players holding the highest share of the market.
The report sheds lights on the opportunities and challenges that are expected to emerge in the forecast years. The research report further discusses the risks and limitations the established market players are anticipated to face over the forecast period. The global Cognitive Services market research report is an exhaustive study of the business sphere and analyzes the vital aspects of the industry and provides insightful information about the revenue generation, market landscape, market share, product portfolio, market size, and other key segments.
Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain the market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by top companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.
Key companies profiled in the report:
Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, Nuance Communications, Baidu, SAS, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia, TCS, and Apple.
The report further segments the global Cognitive Services market into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide deeper insights into geographical spread of the market, technological advancement, and economic growth in each region.
- North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Data Transformation
- Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface
- Knowledge Management
- Cognitive Risk Intelligence
- Data Integration and Cognitive Automation
- Training and Support
- Communication Monitoring
- Consulting and Advisory
- Others
Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Deployment Mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Predictive Maintenance
- Marketing Analysis
- Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation
- Supply Chain Management
- Diagnosis and Treatment System
- Safety and Security Management
- Others
End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- IT and Telecommunication
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Government
- Others
