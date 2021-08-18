The launch of CAPSTONE has been moved to New Zealand by Rocket Lab

NASA’s smallsat mission to assess the orbit that would be utilized by the lunar Gateway would launch from New Zealand, rather than Virginia, as scheduled. Rocket Lab announced on August 6 that the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) flight would be launched in the fourth quarter on an Electron rocket from its Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. Rocket Lab planned to launch CAPSTONE from the Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Virginia, when it received the NASA contract in February 2020.

This report was originally published on this blog