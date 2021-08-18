The UV absorbers market was estimated to be USD 690.0 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,006.4 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising awareness regarding the benefits of UV absorbers in varied applications, such as plastics, coatings, adhesives, and personal care, among others. Owing to the increasing applicability of UV absorbers, their demand is growing significantly across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

However, increasing price of UV absorbers and government regulations are restraining the growth of the UV absorbers market. Emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are considered price sensitive markets, and thus, they prefer using cheaper alternatives to organic UV absorbers.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108712

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: UV Absorbers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The benzotriazole type of UV absorbers are extensively used in applications such as plastics, coatings, adhesives, and personal care, among others. They are typically used in outdoor applications as they demonstrate better performance in sunlight as compared to benzophenone. They have broad spectral coverage in both UV-A as well as UV-B region.

North America has the largest share of the UV absorbers market in terms of value as well as volume. This is owing to the significant presence of end-use industries in this region, which is expected to raise the demand for UV absorbers in coatings, packaging, and printing inks. Some of the drivers for this market are the increasing demand for UV absorbers in applications such as automotive plastics, packaging, agricultural films, coatings, adhesives, personal care, and printing inks, among others, and the increasing importance of these materials to protect the polymers.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108712

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: UV Absorbers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (43%), Tier 2 (43%), and Tier 3 (14%)

• By Designation: C Level (42%), D Level (29%), and Others (29%)

• By Region: North America (43%), Europe (29%), Asia Pacific (14%), Middle East & Africa (8%), and South America (6%)

Research Coverage

This report covers the UV absorbers market, in terms of volume and value, and forecasts the market size till 2022. The report includes market segmentation based on type, application, and region. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the UV absorbers market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKETS SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 PACKAGE SIZE 16

1.5 CURRENCY 16

1.6 LIMITATIONS 17

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Composite Adhesives Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Special Effect Pigments Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Demulsifier Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecastto 2022

Transparent Ceramics Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Aerospace Materials Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecastto 2022

Bioethanol Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Composites Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Package Boilers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022