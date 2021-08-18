Building Thermal Insulation Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The market size of building thermal insulation was USD 23.89 billion in 2016, which is projected to reach USD 29.62 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2017 to 2022. The building thermal insulation market is largely driven by the presence of stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in regions such as Europe and North America. In addition, development of green buildings and presence of stringent building codes drive the demand for building thermal insulation. Availability of hempcrete, a green insulation material, acts as a restraint for the building thermal insulation market.

The glass wool segment is estimated to witness the highest growth, in terms of volume, from 2017 to 2022. Lightweight, non-combustible, high tear strength, and corrosion-resistant properties drive the demand for glass wool, globally. The demand for glass wool is increasing due to its increasing usage in masonry cavity walls, timber frame walls, roof rafter, flat roofs, loft, and suspended floor insulations. North America dominates the market for glass wool. This is due to the higher demand for non-flammable products in the region.

The non-residential building segment is estimated to be the fastest growing building type in terms of value, from 2017 and 2022. The increase in industrial activities and robust manufacturing in the US is estimated to drive the demand for building thermal insulation in non-residential building in North America. High business investments, especially in the UK, are estimated to drive the demand for non-residential buildings, which, in turn, will drive the demand for building thermal insulation in Europe. Healthcare facilities are estimated to grow due to the aging population in China.

This is estimated to drive the demand for building thermal insulation in non-residential buildings in Asia Pacific. The growing demand for non-residential buildings, especially in the US, China, and the UK drive the demand for building thermal insulation in non-residential buildings. The rising energy cost in Europe drives the demand for building thermal insulation in both residential and non-residential buildings in Europe.

The boom in construction industry of China and India is estimated to drive the demand for building thermal insulation in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the improvement in economic conditions and growth in urbanization helps the building thermal insulation market to flourish in the region. The presence of major manufacturers, such as Rockwool International A/S (Germany), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. (China) also drives the market for building thermal insulation in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (50%), Tier 2 (27%), and Tier 3 (23%)

• By Designation: C-level (38%), Director Level (20%), and Others (42%)

• By Region: Asia Pacific (50%), North America (20%), Western Europe (13%), Central & Eastern Europe (8%), Middle East & Africa (7%), South America (2%)

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for building thermal insulation by material type, building type, application, and region, and provides the estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, partnership, and recent developments associated with the market for building thermal insulation.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 19

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 19

1.6 LIMITATIONS 19

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 19

