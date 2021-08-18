Polycarbonate Films Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The global polycarbonate films market is estimated at USD 1.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand for polycarbonate films from the electrical & electronics industry is the major driver for the growth of the polycarbonate films market. In the electrical & electronics industry, polycarbonate films are widely used for various applications such as LCDs in consumer electronics, in PCB, control panel overlays, and membrane switches. Hence the growing electrical & electronics industry is expected to drive the demand for polycarbonate films.

The optical polycarbonate films market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This is attributed to the increased use of optical polycarbonate films in electrical & electronics industry. These films are optically clear and have good light transmission properties. These properties make these films preferred in the display and lighting applications in consumer electronics and other electronic products. The growth is further boosted by the increasing growth of the electrical & electronics industry, globally.

APAC is the largest polycarbonate films market, globally. China is the most dominant market in the region. The market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 due to the ongoing rapid economic expansion in the region. In addition, rapid development in the electronics industry is driving the demand for polycarbonate films in the consumer electronics application in the region.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the polycarbonate films market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. It forecasts revenue growth and includes an analysis of the trends in each of the submarkets. These segments have been further described in detail in the report. The value and volume forecasts for these segments have also been provided in the report till 2022. The report also includes company profiles and competitive strategies that have been adopted by the major players operating in the polycarbonate films market.

