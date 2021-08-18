The plastisols market is projected to reach USD 21.02 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2017 and 2022. The drivers for this market are the increasing demand for automobiles, growth in textile and construction industries, and the shifting of manufacturing industries to Asian countries. The demand is also expected to be driven by the growing applications such as coatings and screen printing, among others.

Increasing quality standards and performance requirements have made it inevitable for manufacturers to avoid adding plastisols as coatings or moldings. In addition, government authorities of various industries have posed several regulations on the end-use industries. For instance, in industries such as transportation, furniture, and upholstery, the use of plastisols coatings such as flame retardants has been made mandatory in order maintain and sustain a safe environment for consumers.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109186

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Plastisols Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Plastisols are amongst the most widely used inks for screen printing. Their properties such as durability, high opacity, ability to sit on screen for long periods, and versatility make them the most commonly used inks for printing. Asia Pacific was the largest market for screen printing in 2016, in terms of volume. The shift of textile and apparel manufacturing plants from the US and Europe to the countries in Asia Pacific due to low cost is attributed to the region’s dominance in the textile industry. Additional factors such as availability of abundant and cheap manpower, vast natural resources, and favourable economic policies also make the region a manufacturing hub of textiles. All these factors will support the growth of plastisols market in screen printing application.

In plastisols market, textile was the largest end-use industry segment, in 2015, in terms of volume. Factors such as rising income levels of middle class population, expanding production capacities, and domestic demand from countries such as China and India will support the growth of the plastisols market. Growing demand for textiles in Asia Pacific will also contribute towards the market growth.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109186

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Plastisols Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The high growth of the plastisols market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by countries such as China and India. The growth in the Chinese market is driven by foreign investments because of low labor costs and higher profit margins. The country has undergone massive globalization and consolidation with heavy capital investments and development projects in the infrastructure sector to maintain its position in the competitive global market. It is currently one of the fastest-growing economies.

Break-up of profiles by the primary participants for the report

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 13%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 31%, and Others – 19%

• By Region: North America – 28%, Europe – 22%, Asia Pacific – 17%, Middle East & Africa – 28%, and South America – 5%

Research Coverage

The plastisols market for this study is segmented on the basis of end-use industry and application. The application segment is further segmented into coatings, moldings, screen printing, and adhesives & sealants. The end-use industries for this report include textile, transportation, construction, metal finishing, defense, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 SCOPE OF THE MARKET 14

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 14

1.4 CURRENCY 15

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 15

1.6 LIMITATIONS 15

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 15

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Oxygen Scavengers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Protective Gloves Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Release Liners Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Medical Grade Silicone Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Polyurea Coatings Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

High Performance Composites Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Fiberglass Fabric Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

High Temperature Sealants Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022