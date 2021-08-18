Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027 | Google (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Apple (US), etc.

The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 950 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high demand for mobile value added services, thereby driving the market growth. Efforts made by the government for inclusive growth of people especially in rural areas, a rise in disposable income, a rapid increase in the number of internet users, and race among the telecom operators and handset manufacturers to gain a competitive edge are other factors that are expected to drive the market for mobile value added services.

The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market is further segmented into key players operating in the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) industry. Key participants include Google (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Apple (US), Vodafone Group (UK), NowSMS (UK), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Onmobile (India), Opencode Systems (Bulgaria), and Mozat (Singapore).

It offers a detailed analysis about business overview, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, gross profit, and business expansion plans. It further studies strategic alliances of the market such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotion, and product launches, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global mobile value added services (MVAS) market on the basis of solution, end-user, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) GPS Services Mobile Email & Instant Messaging Mobile Money Mobile Advertising Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Individuals Enterprises



The study provides a detailed analysis of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Key regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the countries in each region and strategic initiatives undertaken by each player in the region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate insights along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report is formulated with extensive primary and secondary research with crucial data and insights verified and validated by the industry experts and professionals. Key statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers key insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, growth prospects, threats, and opportunities. In conclusion, the report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market to help readers gain a competitive edge over other competitors.

