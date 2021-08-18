Naphthalene Derivatives Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The global naphthalene derivatives market is estimated at USD 1.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2017 and 2022. The market is witnessing growth due to the growing demand from the textile industry, especially in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific, and increasing consumption of construction chemicals in developing countries. Other end-use industries such as construction, agrochemicals, textile, oil & gas, paints & coating, pulp & paper, and pharmaceuticals are also expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the naphthalene derivatives market.

Toxicity associated with naphthalene derivatives and preference for alternate feedstock for phthalic anhydride are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the market. Fluctuating energy prices and overcapacity issues in China are challenging the growth of the global naphthalene derivatives market globally.

Powder is estimated to be the fastest-growing form segment of the naphthalene derivatives market during the forecast period. The demand for powder form naphthalene derivatives has been stimulated due to the growth in textile industry and increasing construction activities. Easy availability of powdered form of naphthalene derivatives at room temperature and their convenient transportation and packaging in comparison to liquid form are the key factors responsible for the rapid demand for powdered form of naphthalene derivatives.

SNF is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, by derivative, during the forecast period (2017-2022). The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to its excellent water reducing ability in concrete admixtures. SNF is used as a superplasticizer in concrete admixtures. The increase in demand for high-grade concrete which provides stability, tensile strength, and is cost effective in nature is expected to lead to a rapid growth of this segment in the future.

Textile is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the naphthalene derivatives market during the forecast period. Extensive consumption of naphthalene derivatives such as alkylated naphthalene sulphonated salts as surfactants, and naphthols and naphthylamines as intermediates for synthesis of dyes and pigments is expected to drive the growth of the textile end-use industry segment of the naphthalene derivatives market.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories, namely, by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Asia Pacific – 17%, Europe – 33%, MEA – 25% and South America – 8%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the naphthalene derivatives market and its end-use industries across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments, such as form, derivative, and end-use industry. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 16

1.6 LIMITATIONS 16

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 17

