The breathable films market size is estimated to be USD 1.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2017 and 2022. Breathable films are thin, microporous or monolithic films that are impervious to liquids (water/blood) but permeable to gases (water vapors).

Increasing penetration of hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products in the developing countries and increased consumption of premium hygiene products in the developed countries is expected to driver the global breathable films market during the forecast period. High cost of breathable films than conventional films is the major restraint for the global breathable films market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Breathable Films Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Polyurethane-based breathable films type segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Breathable polyurethane films have major use in the medical sector. These films are preferred for surgical gloves, surgical drapes, patient gowns, and table & bed covers as these are monolithic and create better liquid barrier as compared to other microporous breathable films. These films also have high mechanical properties such as abrasion resistance, high durability, and low temperature flexibility.

Hygiene application accounted for the major share of the overall breathable films market. Breathable films have various applications in hygiene products such as disposable baby diapers, disposable sanitary napkins, and disposable adult diapers. These films are used as backsheet materials, which provide improved comfort, better skin breathability, and reduce skin rashes and sores. Improving per capita GDP (at PPP) and rising awareness regarding health and hygiene are the key factors driving the breathable films market in hygiene applications. The increasing demand for premium diapers in both developing and developed countries will further drive the breathable films market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for breathable films. This high growth is associated with the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the APAC countries. China is projected to be the largest market for breathable films in APAC, followed by Japan.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 26%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation: Director Level – 23%, C level – 48%, and Others* – 29%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 44%, North America – 25%, Europe – 21%, and Others** – 10%

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the breathable films market on the basis of type, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the breathable films market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, agreements, and other recent developments associated with the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.2.1 BREATHABILITY 14

1.2.2 BREATHABLE FILMS 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED IN THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 15

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

