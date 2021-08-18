Ceramic Substrates Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The ceramic substrates market is estimated to be USD 6.35 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.44% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing use of ceramic substrates as an alternative to metals and alloys. The increasing demand for compact microelectronics packaging solutions is another significant factor driving the growth of the ceramic substrates market. However, high procurement and raw material costs are expected to negatively affect the market growth.

Alumina substrates are the most widely used ceramic substrates as they meet all the requirements of insulating materials for applications in electrical & electronics engineering. Alumina substrates are widely used in thick and thin film applications as they are an inexpensive option as compared to other ceramic substrates.

On the basis of region, the ceramic substrates market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the major share of the ceramic substrates market by 2022, owing to the increase in consumption from various developing economies, such as China, India, and South Korea.

Breakdown of primaries:

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts to collect information related to the ceramic substrates market. The breakdown of primary interviews is depicted below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 18%, Asia Pacific – 41%, and South America and Middle East & Africa – 11%

Research Coverage

This report segments the ceramic substrates market on the basis of product type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market and its subsegments across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key growth strategies, and recent developments (such as expansions, new product & technology launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and joint ventures) associated with the ceramic substrates market.

