Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The energy recovery ventilator market is projected to grow from USD 1.97 billion in 2017 to USD 3.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2022. Growing need to reduce energy consumption in residential and commercial buildings, increasing number of green buildings across the globe, and growing awareness to maintain the quality of indoor air are the key factors driving the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market across the globe. However, lack of awareness about benefits offered by energy recovery ventilators and high costs involved in the purchase, installation, and maintenance of energy recovery ventilators act as restraints to the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The rotary heat exchanger technology type segment of the energy recovery ventilator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the compact design and high efficiency of rotary heat exchangers.

The commercial application segment of the energy recovery ventilator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Energy recovery ventilators have proven to be cost-effective ventilation solutions that are ideal for delivering fresh outdoor air inside buildings while reducing the requirements for mechanical heating, cooling, and humidification of buildings. These ventilators improve the humidity level of inside air and maintain superior indoor air quality (IAQ).

The North America energy recovery ventilator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the North America energy recovery ventilator market can be attributed to the formulation and implementation of various government regulations regarding the use of these ventilators in green buildings as well as retrofitting the existing buildings with energy recovery ventilators. The increase in the number of commercial buildings in the region is also expected to fuel the growth of the North America energy recovery ventilator market between 2017 and 2022.

The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C Level – 25%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 22%, the Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America – 5%

Research Coverage:

This report defines, segments, and projects the energy recovery ventilator market based on technology type, application, and region. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions & mergers, and new product launches in the energy recovery ventilator market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 LIMITATIONS 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

