Biosurfactants Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The global biosurfactants market is estimated at USD 4.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022. Growth of the market is triggered by the growing awareness among consumers created by regulatory organizations. There is an increasing demand for green solutions by various end-use industries for 100% biodegradability, which is also leading to a high demand for low-cost biosurfactants. However, the current higher cost associated with the production of biosurfactants as compared to conventional chemical surfactants, acts as a major restraint for the market.

Based on type, sophorolipids accounted for the largest share of the global biosurfactants market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the strong demand from the home care industry, especially for detergents. There is a high demand for low-cost and eco-friendly biosurfactants from various end-use industries to reduce environmental pollution levels worldwide.

Based on application, the detergents segment is projected to lead the market between 2017 and 2022. Biosurfactants are widely used in the home care industry, especially for detergents as a better alternative to chemical surfactants which are toxic to the environment. Biosurfactants typically offer enhanced properties as compared to conventional surfactants in terms of oil removal, stains, and biodegradability. The high demand for biosurfactants from the home care industry is expected to drive the biosurfactants market between 2017 and 2022.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 –30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Europe – 32%, Asia Pacific– 29%, North America – 21%, Middle East & Africa – 11%, South America – 7%

Research Coverage

This research study aims at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global biosurfactants market, along with a detailed classification, in terms of value. It identifies key players in the market and provides a comprehensive competitive landscape. The global biosurfactants market has been segmented by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into glycolipids and lipopeptides. Based on application, the market has been segmented into detergents, personal care, food processing, agricultural chemicals, and others. Based on region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

