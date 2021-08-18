Refinish Paint Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The refinish paint market for automotive is estimated at USD 7.00 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.50 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the refinish paint market for automotive is driven by the increasing demand for cars, high collision rate, rising income level of middle-class population and the propensity of car owners to repair their vehicle post-collision.

Polyurethane resins have wide preference in clearcoat and basecoat layer. This resin helps formulate automotive coatings with higher gloss and excellent finish. The growth of polyurethane resin is backed by its excellent resistance to UV rays, chemicals, and corrosion. The polyurethane resin based coating also offers superior durability, thereby, lowering maintenance requirements significantly.

China is the largest and fastest-growing market for automotive refinish coating in APAC as well as globally. It is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the increased car parc, high collision rate, and rising income of middle-class population in the country. Major key players are focused on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to enhance its footprint in China and cater the growing demand in this country.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted to determine and verify the market sizes of various segments and subsegments obtained from the data gathered through secondary research. The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C level – 55%, D level – 25%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America – 35%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 15%, South America– 15%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

This report covers the consumption of automotive refinish coating across different end-use industries and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the refinish paint market for automotive across different segments based on chemistry, end-use industry, technology, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the refinish paint market for automotive, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 16

1.6 LIMITATION 16

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 16

