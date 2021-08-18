Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

Rise in the adoption of immunoassay analyzers, increase in availability of reagents across different research settings and growth in R&D investments are the factors driving the growth of the immunodiagnostic reagent market.

The global immunodiagnostic reagent market is expected to reach USD 14.83 billion by year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019-2026. The rise in the incidence of diseases such as HIV, respiratory, cancer, and others is likely to drive the growth of the global immunodiagnostic reagent market. Moreover, growing geriatric population and the surge in need to develop therapeutic treatments to treat chronic diseases is boosting the R&D infrastructure. The rise in R&D investments globally along with increase in awareness and availability of different immunodiagnostics reagents are expected to drive the global immunodiagnostic reagent market during the forecast period. However high costs associated with immunodiagnostics reagents is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the market in the forecast period.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories, Immunodiagnostic Reagent Systems Holdings Plc (IDS), DiaSorin S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Arkray, Inc.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

By Reagent (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Reagents and Kits

Rapid Test Reagents and Kits

Enzyme-linked Immunospot ELISPOT Reagents and Kits

Western Blot Reagents and Kits

Other Reagents & Kits

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infectious Diseases

Hepatitis & retrovirus

Oncology & endocrinology

Bone & mineral

Autoimmunity

Cardiac biomarker

Others

By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic & Research Centres

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Others

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

