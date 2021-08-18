Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

The global Healthcare Predictive Analytics market was valued at USD 2,904.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22,390.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 28.9 %. The study covers Healthcare predictive analytics – analytical technique that analyses and predicts outcomes using statistical methods and technology, operating on massive amounts of relevant data for individual patients. Healthcare Predictive Analytics is widely being used in the healthcare sector all over the globe. The recent emergence of Healthcare Predictive Analytics as a time saving and cost minimizing tool is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, numerous firms and hospitals are adopting Healthcare Predictive Analytics, for time saving and cost cutting purpose. For instance, West Tennessee Healthcare saved more than 8,000 hours annually using Cerner’s Continuous Advancement Services from an optimization project which reduced the number of discrete task assays that nurses completed on a timely basis.

Knowledge discovery, data mining, and machine learning techniques have recently attracted considerable attention, due to the growing amount of data available, and to the growing necessity to base the reasoning on evidence taken from physical measurements. Data-driven approaches to knowledge extraction have been developed as a consequence, complementing the more traditional human-centered approaches, by enabling systems to create new knowledge, update existing knowledge, and improve their performance without intervention and reprogramming.

Key Companies in the market include:

Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., IBM, Oracle, MedeAnalytics, Inc., SAS, Optum, Inc., Allscripts, and Inovalon, among others.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Patient scheduling

Care provider scheduling

Bill Scheduling

Automated reminders

Patient informing tools

Mobile applications

Others

By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Web-Based

Installed

By Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

