Auditory Brainstem Implant Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2026

Favorable government initiatives & reimbursement policies, collaborations for technical efficiency in auditory brainstem implants, increasing awareness and rising penetration rate in new markets are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Auditory Brainstem Implant market during the forecast period.

the global Auditory Brainstem Implant market was valued at USD 57.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 76.9 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6%. An auditory brainstem implant (ABI) is operated on people suffering from profound sensorineural hearing loss. The auditory brainstem implants directly aids in the functioning of the hearing pathway of the brainstem without any interaction with the hearing nerve or inner ear which involves a complex neurosurgery to the brainstem. The major use of this procedure is for the adults diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 2, a rare genetic disorder which causes development of tumors on the nerve. However it is being operated now on children as well as adults with other inner ear and nerve abnormalities. One of the initial hearing aid machines for brainstem implants were by Cochlear Ltd.’s, a leading company in electronic hearing machines industry, Nucleus 24 ABI for teenagers and adults which got FDA approved in the year 2000.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Auditory Brainstem Implant Market:

Auditory Brainstem Implant market is highly fragmented with major players like Cochlear Limited (Australia), Med-EL (Austria), Oticon Medical (Denmark), Nurotron’s Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland) collectively

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Major Cochlear Malformation

Complete Cochlear Ossification

Fracture of the Petrous Pyramid

Axonal Neuropathy

Auditory Nerve Tumours

Complete Oliteration of both Auditory Nerves

Components Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Microphone

Decoding Chip

Electrodes

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Adults

Pediatric

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Auditory Brainstem Implant market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Auditory Brainstem Implant market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

