Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

High demand for advanced diagnostic techniques, increasing investment in the field of diagnostics, favorable initiatives by governments all over the globe, extensive range of applications, growing demand from blood banks and transfusion centers, technological development in healthcare sector are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing during forecast period.

the global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) market was valued at USD 2.315 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.549 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8 %. The study covers Nucleic acid which a complex organic substance essential to all forms of life. It is present in living cells as RNA and DNA, composed of nucleotides linked in a long chain. Whereas, Nucleic acid amplification testing is a method of testing the blood to detect pathogen causing bacteria or virus in in blood, tissue, urine, etc.

The nucleic acid amplification testing is widely used in the field of diagnostics. With market players exploring the applications of nucleic acid amplification testing, and it is expected to be adopted in new disease fields for the diagnostics and monitoring purpose. For instance, Gen-Probe, Inc., a US based Clinical Diagnostics company, introduced three assays based on its transcription-mediated amplification technology: the APTIMA CT assay (ACT), which detects C. trachomatis, the APTIMA GC assay (AGC), which detects Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and the APTIMA COMBO 2 assay (AC2), which detects both pathogens.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Grifols SA, Becton, Illumina Inc., Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and bioMrieux SA

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Target Amplification

Probe Amplification

Signal Amplification

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Genetic

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

