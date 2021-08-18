Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Trends and Forecast 2021| Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Leading Players: , Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), iRobot, Cobham, QinetiQ Group, Oshkosh Corporation, SEEGRID Corporation

Product Type: Tele-Operated

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Application: Defense

Commercial and Civil

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market?

• How will the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market?

Table of Contents

1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Product Overview

1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tele-Operated

1.2.2 Autonomous

1.2.3 Semi-Autonomous

1.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Unmanned Ground Vehicles Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Unmanned Ground Vehicles Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Unmanned Ground Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Unmanned Ground Vehicles as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Unmanned Ground Vehicles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles by Application

4.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense

4.1.2 Commercial and Civil

4.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles by Country

5.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles by Country

6.1 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles by Country

8.1 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unmanned Ground Vehicles Business

10.1 Lockheed Martin

10.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lockheed Martin Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

10.2 Northrop Grumman

10.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

10.2.2 Northrop Grumman Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.2.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

10.3 General Dynamics

10.3.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

10.3.2 General Dynamics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 General Dynamics Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 General Dynamics Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.3.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

10.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

10.4.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.4.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Recent Development

10.5 iRobot

10.5.1 iRobot Corporation Information

10.5.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 iRobot Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 iRobot Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.5.5 iRobot Recent Development

10.6 Cobham

10.6.1 Cobham Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cobham Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cobham Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cobham Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.6.5 Cobham Recent Development

10.7 QinetiQ Group

10.7.1 QinetiQ Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 QinetiQ Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 QinetiQ Group Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 QinetiQ Group Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.7.5 QinetiQ Group Recent Development

10.8 Oshkosh Corporation

10.8.1 Oshkosh Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Oshkosh Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Oshkosh Corporation Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Oshkosh Corporation Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.8.5 Oshkosh Corporation Recent Development

10.9 SEEGRID Corporation

10.9.1 SEEGRID Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 SEEGRID Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SEEGRID Corporation Unmanned Ground Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SEEGRID Corporation Unmanned Ground Vehicles Products Offered

10.9.5 SEEGRID Corporation Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Distributors

12.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

