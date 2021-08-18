Cortisone Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2026

High prevalence of target diseases, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and various technological advancements, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of allergic reactions, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Cortisone market during the forecast period.

the global Cortisone market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The study covers drivers impacting the market growth, obstruction of the market and upcoming opportunities of the cortisone market. Cortisone is a naturally occurring glucocorticoid that reduces the body immune response. Cortisone is an inactive agent itself but get converted into an active metabolite hydrocortisone into liver. The glucocorticoid (cortisone) work through the glucocorticoid receptors, inhibiting molecules responsible for inflammation. Cortisone shots or an injection form of cortisone is used as an orexigenic to boost the appetite in cancer patients. Moreover, this steroid hormone is not considered as oncogenic, glucocorticoid inhibit the growth and the cell apoptosis in lymphoid system it is used as anti-cancer treatment for leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma. According to the estimation approximately in 2019 1,762,450 new cancer cases is expected to be diagnosed in the US, an estimation in observed approximately 74,200 new incidences of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and 8,110 new incidences of Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to be encountered in the US. Lymphoma is a type of cancer which originates in lymph system and may spread to another lymph system.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Crown Pharmaceuticals, Aptalis Pharma Canada Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merit Pharmaceutical, Sandoz

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Tablet

Injection

Eye Ointment

Eye Drop

Cream and Ointment

Ointment

Enema

Patch

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oral

Rectal

Ocular

Topical

Parenteral

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cancer

Back pain

Bursitis

Gout

Osteoarthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Others

Patient Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adult

Pediatric

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Cortisone Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

