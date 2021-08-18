Global Contactless Payment System Depth Research Report 2021| STMicroelectronics, INSIDE Secure, Infineon Technologies

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Contactless Payment System market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Contactless Payment System Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Contactless Payment System market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Contactless Payment System market.

Contactless Payment System Market Leading Players: , STMicroelectronics, INSIDE Secure, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Oberthur Technologies, Diebold Inc, HID Global, MCR Systems Inc, Barclays, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc, Ingenico Group, Apple

Product Type: Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)

Wearable Devices

Contactless Mobile Payment

By Application: Transport

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Contactless Payment System market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Contactless Payment System market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Contactless Payment System market?

• How will the global Contactless Payment System market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Contactless Payment System market?

Table of Contents

1 Contactless Payment System Market Overview

1.1 Contactless Payment System Product Overview

1.2 Contactless Payment System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)

1.2.2 Wearable Devices

1.2.3 Contactless Mobile Payment

1.3 Global Contactless Payment System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Contactless Payment System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Contactless Payment System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Contactless Payment System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Contactless Payment System Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Contactless Payment System Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Contactless Payment System Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Contactless Payment System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Contactless Payment System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Contactless Payment System Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Contactless Payment System Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Contactless Payment System as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Contactless Payment System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Contactless Payment System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Contactless Payment System Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Contactless Payment System Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Contactless Payment System Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Contactless Payment System by Application

4.1 Contactless Payment System Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transport

4.1.2 Media & Entertainment

4.1.3 Retail

4.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Contactless Payment System Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Contactless Payment System Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Contactless Payment System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Contactless Payment System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Contactless Payment System by Country

5.1 North America Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Contactless Payment System by Country

6.1 Europe Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Contactless Payment System by Country

8.1 Latin America Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Contactless Payment System Business

10.1 STMicroelectronics

10.1.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 STMicroelectronics Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 STMicroelectronics Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.1.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.2 INSIDE Secure

10.2.1 INSIDE Secure Corporation Information

10.2.2 INSIDE Secure Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 INSIDE Secure Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 STMicroelectronics Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.2.5 INSIDE Secure Recent Development

10.3 Infineon Technologies

10.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Infineon Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Infineon Technologies Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Infineon Technologies Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Gemalto N.V.

10.4.1 Gemalto N.V. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Gemalto N.V. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Gemalto N.V. Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Gemalto N.V. Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.4.5 Gemalto N.V. Recent Development

10.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

10.5.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Corporation Information

10.5.2 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.5.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Recent Development

10.6 Oberthur Technologies

10.6.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 Oberthur Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Oberthur Technologies Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Oberthur Technologies Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.6.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development

10.7 Diebold Inc

10.7.1 Diebold Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Diebold Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Diebold Inc Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Diebold Inc Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.7.5 Diebold Inc Recent Development

10.8 HID Global

10.8.1 HID Global Corporation Information

10.8.2 HID Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 HID Global Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 HID Global Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.8.5 HID Global Recent Development

10.9 MCR Systems Inc

10.9.1 MCR Systems Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 MCR Systems Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 MCR Systems Inc Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 MCR Systems Inc Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.9.5 MCR Systems Inc Recent Development

10.10 Barclays

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Contactless Payment System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Barclays Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Barclays Recent Development

10.11 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc

10.11.1 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc Corporation Information

10.11.2 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.11.5 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc Recent Development

10.12 Ingenico Group

10.12.1 Ingenico Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ingenico Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.12.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development

10.13 Apple

10.13.1 Apple Corporation Information

10.13.2 Apple Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Apple Contactless Payment System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Apple Contactless Payment System Products Offered

10.13.5 Apple Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Contactless Payment System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Contactless Payment System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Contactless Payment System Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Contactless Payment System Distributors

12.3 Contactless Payment System Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

