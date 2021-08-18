The global metal foam market was valued at USD 79.0 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 99.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2017 to 2022. The report focuses on various metallic foams, such as aluminum foam, nickel foam, copper foam, and tungsten foam used in various industries. Metal foam offers various useful properties, such as high porosity, high strength, high energy absorption, and impact resistance, among other properties. These properties enable metal foams to be used in various applications, such as anti-intrusion bars, heat exchangers, and sound absorbers, among others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the metal foam market. The major factor hindering the growth of the market is the difficulty faced in the welding, bonding, and soldering of metal foams.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Metal Foam Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Anti-intrusion bars are mostly used in ground vehicles and passenger cars. They protect passengers from side impacts. Anti-intrusion bars play an important role in absorbing the kinetic energy of colliding vehicles. Metal foams offer high energy absorption property which makes them an ideal material for usage in anti-intrusion bars. Anti-intrusion bars composed of metal foams help in avoiding excessive deformation in case of major accidents. Aluminum foams are the commonly used material for anti-intrusion bars in automobiles.

The Asia-Pacific metal foam market is witnessing significant growth, in terms of both value and volume. The metal foam market has a wider scope for growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with end-use industries in the region continuously focusing on the usage of metal foams owing to their useful properties, such as high porosity, low weight, energy absorption, high impact strength, and good thermal conductivity, among others.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By company type- Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By designation- C Level – 42%, Director Level – 29%, and Others – 29%

• By region- North America – 43%, Europe – 29%, Asia-Pacific – 14%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and Latin America – 6%

Research Coverage:

This report covers the metal foam market on the basis of application, end-use industry, material, and region. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential across the above-mentioned segments. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with company profiles, DIVE analysis, recent developments, and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 12

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 12

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 12

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 13

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 13

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 13

1.4 CURRENCY 13

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 14

1.6 LIMITATIONS 14

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 14

