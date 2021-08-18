Shotcrete Accelerator Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The global shotcrete accelerator market is projected to reach USD 1,101.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The market is projected to reach 1.22 million tons by 2022, by volume. Several factors, such as the increase in mining activities around the world, increase in tunnel construction due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, and growth in construction repairs in developed countries affect the shotcrete accelerator market directly as well as indirectly.

Moreover, R&D activities to improve current products and adoption of public-private partnerships are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the shotcrete accelerator market. Unstable economic cycles and asset misappropriation in the construction industry are the major factors expected to restrain the growth of the shotcrete accelerator market globally.

Alkali free accelerators were the fastest-growing type in the shotcrete accelerator market in 2016. Alkali-free accelerators were developed during the last decade based on the need to use environment friendly and non-hazardous products. These have been rapidly replacing conventional accelerators due to the better properties in terms of setting time and final strength of the structure.

The liquid accelerator market is growing as these are more favorable to use than powdered accelerators, as these cause lower pollution levels and are more convenient for overhead spraying of shotcrete. The demand for these accelerators is also growing due to the better compatibility with the commonly used wet process as compared to powdered accelerators.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for shotcrete accelerator, in terms of value as well as volume. The market in the Asia-Pacific is witnessing high growth rate due to rapid urbanization in the region, which has led to the construction of many new megacities in the region. The development of these new cities has led to the construction of new underground rail and road tunnels. Increase in the construction of this new infrastructure has led to an increase in shotcrete consumption and subsequently shotcrete accelerator.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories, namely, by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 63%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 12%

• By Designation- C Level- 25%, Director Level- 50%, and Others- 25%

• By Region- North America- 25%, Europe- 25% Asia-Pacific- 50%

Research Coverage:

The report covers shotcrete accelerator and their applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as agents and application. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

