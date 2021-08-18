Composite Coatings Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

The composite coatings market is projected to reach USD 1,306.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers stimulating the composite coatings market are, increasing demand for composite coatings for anti-corrosion and self-lubrication in the transportation and anti-corrosion and chemical resistance in the oil & gas industry. The high production cost is a factor restraining the composite coatings market.

Transportation is the fastest growing application market of composite coatings between 2017 and 2022, as the use of these advanced coatings provides greater rigidity and a self-lubrication in comparison to other coatings. Composite coatings offer corrosion resistance, operational & dimensional stability at high temperatures, and self-lubrication, thus leading to increasing usage in the transportation end-use industry.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for composite coatings from 2017 to 2022. The major factors that are expected to contribute to this growth are the increasing demand for composite coatings from the transportation, aerospace & defense, and oil & gas end-use industries. Increasing demand for composite coatings for anti-corrosion and self-lubrication in the transportation and anti-corrosion and chemical resistance in the oil & gas industry are some of the factors driving the demand for composite coatings in the North American region.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By company type- Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 40%

• By designation- C Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

• By region- North America- 30%, Asia-Pacific- 30%, Europe- 25%, Middle East & Africa-10%, and Latin America-5%

Research Coverage

This report covers the global composite coatings market and forecasts the market size until 2022. The report includes the market segmentation by technique (laser melt injection, brazing, electroless plating, and others), by application (anti-corrosion, UV protection, thermal protection, and others), end-use industries (aerospace & defense, transportation, oil & gas, industrial, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). Porter’s five forces analysis along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges have also been discussed in the report. In addition it provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players in the global composite coatings market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

