Composite Adhesives Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The global composite adhesives market is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2022. The demand for lighter vehicles has lad manufacturers switch from traditional mechanical fasteners to lightweight and more efficient adhesives, which is driving the global composite adhesives market. Stringent environmental regulations in the European countries are restraining the growth of the composite adhesives market.

The aerospace segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the composite adhesives market. The high demand for advanced aircraft from the commercial aviation segment due to entry of new airlines and expansion of existing airlines is driving the demand for composite adhesives from the aerospace segment. Increasing air traffic, demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, replacement of obsolete aircraft, and strong economic growth in the emerging markets are expected to drive the demand for aerospace composite adhesives during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing composite adhesives market, in terms of volume during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. It is estimated to retain the market leadership during the forecast period. China is the largest market, followed by Japan, South Korea, and India for composite adhesives in this region. The Asia-Pacific composite adhesives market is driven by large foreign investments, manufacturers keen to take advantage of cheap labor, and availability of raw materials directly boost the region’s production. According to the Chinese Wind Energy Association, around 18.23 GW of wind turbines are yet to be connected with the grid. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of composite adhesives market in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 41%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Others – 26%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 36%, and Others – 29%

• By Region: North America – 29%, Europe – 27%, Asia-Pacific – 26%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America – 10%

Research Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of the global composite adhesives market and its applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, namely, resin, component, application, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, DIVE, recent developments, and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 18

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 18

1.6 LIMITATIONS 18

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 18

