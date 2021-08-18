The global special effect pigments market is projected to reach USD 969.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. A major part of the growth is fueled by the increasing demand for differentiated and special appearance products. The demand for customized products with varied product differentiations and improved appearance is increasing with the growing spending power of end users. Products with striking effects with maximum shimmer and luster are preferred over conventional solid colors.

Stringent environmental regulations regarding toxic metals is restraining the growth of global special effect pigments market. The Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of Chemical Substances (REACH) regulation imposes legal conformity of pigments in application areas, raw material safety evaluation as well as the environmental relevance of special effect pigments.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108278

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Special Effect Pigments Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Pearlescent pigments are composed of synthetic mica platelets or artificial glass substrates along with coats of metal oxides. These are obtained by lining up individual plates that act as tiny mirrors. These pigments offer shine, superior whiteness, and coverage with extraordinary optical effects. The market for pearlescent pigments is estimated to grow on account of the high demand for effects such as fine-grained luster and silvery white sparkle which can be achieved using pearlescent pigments. These are widely used for various applications in the cosmetics industry such as skin-care, hair-care, eyeshadows, nail polish, and make-up.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing special effect pigments market, in terms of value and volume. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, and rise in the applications of special effect pigments such as paint & coatings, plastics, and printing inks are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108278

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Special Effect Pigments Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The breakdown of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 57%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C level – 40%, Director level – 33%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America – 9%, Europe – 7%, Asia-Pacific – 48%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America – 28%

Research Coverage

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. This report covers the special effect pigments market, in terms of value and volume, and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global special effect pigments market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/