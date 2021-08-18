The global demulsifier market is projected to grow from USD 2.12 billion in 2017 to USD 2.53 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.53% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing crude oil production and rising energy demands are the key drivers for the demulsifier market. However, stringent environmental regulations concerning the use of toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of demulsifier are hindering the market growth globally.

Based on application, the crude oil segment accounted for the largest share of the demulsifier market, in terms of value, in 2016. Crude oil production is expected to increase in the coming years to meet its rising demand across the globe. Higher production of crude oil means greater consumption of demulsifiers. Ageing and mature oil fields, heavy oil, and offshore oil fields consume higher quantities of demulsifiers. All these factors are expected to drive the demulsifier market in crude oil.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Demulsifier Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecastto 2022

The demulsifier market has been studied for the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America. The demulsifier market in Middle East accounted for the largest share of the global demulsifier market in 2016. The large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy and rising crude oil production in the Middle East.

The demulsifier market in North America is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the shale gas boom in the U.S., and the plans to increase crude oil production from oil sands in Canada and the Gulf of Mexico.

Breakdown of primaries:

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts to collect data related to different aspects of the demulsifier market. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 31%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: Director level – 46%, C level – 27%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America- 33%, Europe – 27%, Asia-Pacific- 27%, and Rest of the World – 13%

RESEARCH COVERAGE

This report segments the demulsifier market into type and application, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market and subsegments across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the demulsifier market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 17

1.6 LIMITATIONS 17

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 18

