The transparent ceramics market was valued at USD 219.2 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 698.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.3% between 2017 and 2022.The market has witnessed high growth in recent years owing to the increasing applications of transparent ceramics, growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, and technological advancements.

Transparent ceramics are largely used in the optics & optoelectronics; aerospace, defense & security; and sensors & instrumentation end-user industries, owing to their superior mechanical properties and high mechanical strength as compared to conventional materials, such as glass, metal, and plastics. The rapid growth of the transparent ceramics market is largely driven by the growth in these end-use industries. However, the low availability and high cost of specialized raw materials required in the manufacturing process, along with the economic slowdown in Western Europe and the U.S. affecting the economy of other developed countries, can restrain the growth of this market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108698

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Transparent Ceramics Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Polycrystalline transparent ceramics are being rapidly adopted due to their application-specific properties, including high thermal shock resistance, high temperature strength, chemical corrosion resistance, and erosion resistance and mechanical properties, such as high strength, fracture toughness, and impact & scratch resistance. High flexibility, ease in the production of larger shapes, and low cost are the other advantages that have led to the increasing adoption of polycrystalline transparent ceramics across various end-user industries.

Yttrium aluminum garnet has high thermal and chemical stability and unique homogeneous optical properties. Hence, it is primarily used in high-temperature structural materials. The demand for YAG-based transparent ceramics is increasing across applications, such as lasers, medicine, manufacturing, aerospace, defense & security, laser materials, and so on. YAG is considered as an alternative to sapphire as an optical material, due to its high optical transmission, mechanical strength, high thermal conductivity, and uniform index of refraction. The YAG material doesn’t show double refraction and hence is suitable for optical systems and durable materials for windows. The emerging applications of YAG include gas turbine engines, high intensity lamps, cathode ray tube, and lasers.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108698

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Transparent Ceramics Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Asia-Pacific was the largest market of transparent ceramics in 2016, growth of this regional market is driven by the rising demand from electronics and defense industries in major economies such as China and India. Asia-Pacific is also estimated to be the fastest-growing transparent ceramics market. Asia-Pacific accounted for a share of 33.5% of the transparent ceramics market in 2016.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C level – 25%, Director level – 30%, Others – 45%

• By Region: Asia-Pacific – 45%, Europe – 25%, North America – 25%, RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global transparent ceramics market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies and tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Global Crude Tanker Market

Global Industrial Laser Market

Global Multiplex Assays Market

Global Power Tools Market

Global Elevator and Escalator Market

Global Machine Tools Market

Global OCTG Market

Global Copper Foil Market

Global Jack-up Rig Market

Global Machine Vision Market

Global Power Lawn Mower Market with Focus on Robotic Mower

Dyestuff Market in China and India

Global Refractories Market

Asia Pacific Beer Market

Global E-Cigarette Market

Global Packaged Tea Market

Global Out of Home Coffee Market

Global Power Sports Market

Global Salmon Fish Market

Global Coffee Market