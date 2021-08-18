The global aerospace materials market is projected to reach USD 25.80 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022. The demand for next-generation, lightweight, and fuel-efficient aircraft is expected to be the major driver for the aerospace materials market in the near future. The global aerospace industry is experiencing an increase in the passenger air travel segment which is expected to boost aircraft production.

This increase will directly influence the growth of the aerospace materials market globally. However, the decline in global defense expenditure and costly MRO services for advanced materials are identified as restraints for the growth of the aerospace materials market during the forecast period.

Composite materials are the most extensively used type of aerospace materials after aluminum. Composite materials are formed by combining two or more distinct materials to achieve superior properties, of which one is a binding material, known as the matrix and the other is a reinforcement material, generally a fiber.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Aerospace Materials Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecastto 2022

The wide use of composites in aerospace materials offers several advantages over traditional materials, such as low weight, increased manufacturing productivity (processing speeds), lower VOC emissions, and better corrosion resistance, among others. Increasing applications in new generation aircraft and rising environmental concerns offer significant growth opportunities for composites in the aircraft manufacturing industry.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing aerospace materials market, in terms of value and is expected to lead the aerospace materials market during the forecast period. Countries in this region such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant increase in the use of aerospace materials. This increase can be attributed to the growing aerospace industry, which is driving the demand for aerospace materials in the region.

Japan and India are attracting investors to set up production facilities because of the ease of availability of raw materials and labor at a lower price. The increasing air traffic and number of low-cost carriers in the region are expected to lead to an increased demand for new aircraft in the region during the forecast period. The aerospace materials market is served by various companies that are actively adopting various strategies such as new product development, acquisitions, and joint ventures & partnerships to increase their market shares.

This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources were divided by company, designation, and region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22% and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 10%, Others – 40%

• By Region: Europe – 33%, Middle East & Africa – 25%, North America – 17%, Asia-Pacific – 17%, and South America – 8%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the aerospace materials market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as material type, aircraft type, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, DIVE, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the aerospace materials market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.5 CURRENCY 16

1.6 LIMITATION 16

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 16

