The global bioethanol market is projected to reach USD 68.95 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022. The increased demand for bioethanol in different end-use industries, such as transportation, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages, etc., acts as a key driving factor influencing the growth of the global bioethanol market. However, the increase in acceptance of electric vehicle and ban on internal combustion engines affects the bioethanol market growth. Many countries are planning to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles, which would affect the bioethanol market. This might act as a restraint for the growth of the bioethanol market.

The transportation end-use industry segment accounted for largest share of the bioethanol market in 2016, in terms of value. The transportation sector accounts for a major share of the worlds CO2 emission. Producing and using bioethanol in fuels can help reduce CO2 emissions significantly. All these factors act as key growth drivers for the usage of bioethanol in the transportation end-use industry segment.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108690

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Bioethanol Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The cellulose-based feedstock segment is expected to be the fastest-growing feedstock type segment in the global bioethanol market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The cellulose-based bioethanol uses inedible feedstocks such as stems, stalks, agricultural waste, leaves of plants, grass, and wood. These feedstocks are abundant and more sustainable. This, in turn, acts as a key growth driver for the cellulose-based feedstock type segment.

North America is expected to be the largest market for bioethanol, owing to the high demand for bioethanol from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to be the largest market for bioethanol in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. However, Mexico is projected to be the fastest-growing market for bioethanol in this region. The growth of end-use industries such as transportation, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages, etc., has led to the increased demand for bioethanol in this region. Increasing government and environment regulations in the region also act as key growth drivers for the bioethanol market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108690

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Bioethanol Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 13%

• By Designation: C Level – 48%, Director Level – 31%, and Others – 21%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 28%, Asia Pacific – 21%, South America – 10%, and Middle East & Africa – 8%

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global bioethanol market based on feedstock, end-use industry, blend, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the global bioethanol market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been done to provide insights on business overviews, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and other recent developments associated with the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 20

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 20

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 20

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 21

1.3.1 BIOETHANOL MARKET SEGMENTATION 21

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION IN THE REPORT 21

1.4 CURRENCY 22

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 22

1.6 LIMITATIONS 22

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 22

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/