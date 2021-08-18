Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The waterborne epoxy resin market is projected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2022. Waterborne epoxy resins are used in various applications such as coatings, adhesives, and composites across a wide range of end-use industries, including construction, automotive, textile, packaging, and furniture.

The adhesives segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The high growth is attributed to the growing building & construction industry and increased government investments in infrastructure projects.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waterborne epoxy resins in terms of value during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets for waterborne epoxy resins in this region. The growth of the commercial building & construction industries and high-end real estate are likely to drive the demand for waterborne epoxy resins in China and India.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 60%, and Others – 7%

• By Designation: C level – 56%, Director level – 33%, and Others – 11%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 33%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 17%, and South America – 8%

Research Coverage

The market is segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. This report covers the waterborne epoxy resin market, in terms of value and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global waterborne epoxy resin market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 17

1.6 LIMITATIONS 17

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 17

