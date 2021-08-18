Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The medical adhesive tapes market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 6.64 billion in 2017 to USD 8.76 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2017 and 2022. Significant growth has been observed in applications such as surgeries, wound dressings, secure IV lines, splints, and ostomy seals which is expected to fuel the growth of the medical adhesive tapes market due to the ease of use and wide availability.

Fabric medical tapes are made of either polyester, cotton, taffeta, or a combination of fibers which are coated with adhesives allowing the dressing to stick to the body surface. Fabric medical adhesive tapes find applications in securing dressings, catheters, tubing, and other medical purposes. Their strength, along with elasticity enable use on body areas such as the biceps, which expand and contract with movement. Due to the fabric backing, doctors or surgeons can mark them with pens to tag surgical scrubs and other equipment.

The secure IV lines application segment of the medical adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among applications, the secure IV lines segment in the medical adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. These are useful due to factors such as increased security, decreased risk of infection, and improved site visibility.

Among regions, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing medical adhesive tapes market. Growth is mainly attributed to high-growth economies such as China, India, Taiwan, and other smaller countries, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. China is the leading market in terms of the demand for medical adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific.

Breakup of primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: D-level – 42%, C-level – 16%, and Others – 42%

• By Region: North America –17%, Europe – 33%, Asia Pacific – 42%, South America and Middle East & Africa – 8%

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed segmentation of the medical adhesive tapes market on the basis of resin type, backing material, application, and region. With respect to resin type, the market has been segmented into acrylic, silicone, and rubber medical adhesive tapes. Based on backing material, the market has been segmented into chemical, paper, fabric, plastic, and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into surgeries, wound dressings, secure IV lines, splints, and ostomy seals. Based on region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

