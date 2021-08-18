The polymer modified cementitious coatings market is projected to grow from USD 1.23 billion in 2017 to USD 1.66 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the residential buildings sector and increasing government initiatives to support infrastructural development in the Asia Pacific region are key factors anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, limited shelf life of polymer modified cementitious coatings is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Based on polymer type, the polymer modified cementitious coatings market has been segmented into acrylic polymer and SBR latex. The acrylic polymer segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of acrylic-based polymer modified cementitious coatings in architectural applications.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108674
“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022
The residential buildings application segment of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in residential construction activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.
The polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the construction industry in China and India is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, expansion of the residential construction sector and economic growth of countries in Asia Pacific are further fueling the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in this region.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108674
“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022
Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:
• By Company: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 17%
• By Designation: Director Level – 18%, C Level – 32%, and Others – 50%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 37%, Middle East & Africa – 25%, Europe – 19%, North America – 13%, and South America – 6%
Research Coverage:
The report provides an analysis of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market across different regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of various market segments based on polymer type and application. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, in addition to company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 16
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16
1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17
1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17
1.4 CURRENCY 18
1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 18
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:
Shibuya Data Count
Email: [email protected]
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
Related Links
https://www.sdki.jp/
Related Reports
1-Decanol Market by Source, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Plastic Adhesives Market by Resin Type, By Substrate, By Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Methanol Market by Feedstock, Derivative, Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecasts to 2025
One Component Polyurethane Foam Market by Raw Material , Application, End-Use, Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Spunbond Nonwovens Market by Function, By Material Type, End-Use, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Geomembranes Market by Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
PVDF Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Technology, Application, End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market by Technology, Resin Type, End-use Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Corrosion Protection Coatings Market by Type, Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature, Type, Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market by Type, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
FRP Vessels Market by Fiber, Resin, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Insulation Coatings Market by Type, End-Use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Fire-resistant Coatings Market by Type, Technology, Substrates, Application Technique, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Polypropylene Catalyst Market by Type, Manufacturing Process, Region – Global Forecast to 2025
European Paints & Coatings Market by Resin, Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural, Industrial), and Country – Global Forecast to 2025
Plastic Antioxidants Market by Antioxidants Type, Polymer Resin, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
Aerogel Market by Type, Form, Processing, Application – Global Forecast to 2025
Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Region – Global Forecasts to 2025