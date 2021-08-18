Flocculant and Coagulant Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The global flocculant and coagulant market is projected to reach USD 6.01 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022. Stricter water resource protection and management regulations in developed countries, declining freshwater resources in Asia-Pacific, and rapid urbanization are the key factors that are driving the demand for flocculants and coagulants.

Moreover, increasing industrialization results in high requirement of treated water, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for coagulants and flocculants. However, the growing demand for alternative water treatment technologies, such as UV disinfection and RO filtration could lower the consumption of flocculants and coagulants.

The municipal water treatment is the largest end-use industry segment of the flocculant and coagulant market, in terms of both, volume and value. Increased investments in municipal water supply infrastructures in developing countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, among others, and steps to access safe drinking water supplies and sanitation facilities are expected to propel the demand for flocculants and coagulants.

For instance, China had more than 3,800 wastewater treatment plants in 2014; the municipalities in the country are concentrating on water-saving mechanisms, such as recycling and reusing greywater, and are mandating incorporation of water treatment techniques in houses and public buildings. Major municipal water treatment activities include sewage treatment, desalination process, membrane treatments, and water processing.

North America is the largest market for flocculant and coagulant, in terms of both, volume and value. Stricter environmental regulations for clean drinking water and presence of huge industrial infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada are driving the market growth. Flocculants and coagulants are largely used in oil & gas, mining, and textile industries in this region. The demand for flocculants and coagulants for oil exploration has significantly increased, along with the rise in shale gas & oil exploration activities in the recent years.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 58%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Others – 7%

• By Designation – C level – 38%, Director level – 50%, and Others – 12%

• By Region – North America – 25%, Europe – 32%, Asia-Pacific – 13%, South America – 20%, and Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage

This report covers the flocculant and coagulant market, in terms of both, volume and value, and forecasts the market size till 2022. The report includes market segmentation based on type (flocculant, organic and inorganic coagulant), end-use industry (municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, textile, oil & gas, mining, and others), and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America). The regions have been further segmented based on key countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the flocculant and coagulant market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 16

1.6 LIMITATIONS 16

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 17

