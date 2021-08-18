The fiberglass market was estimated at USD 13.95 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.75 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the construction and infrastructure sectors in China and India, as well as the increasing use of green construction materials such as glass wool, are the key factors driving the growth of the fiberglass market. Growth in wind energy turbine installations is expected to be an opportunity for the fiberglass market in the composites application in future. Difficulty in recycling glass wool is a restraint in the fiberglass market.

Glass wool is a material made from fiberglass arranged using a binder. It is used for insulation, as the air trapped between the glass wool provides high thermal insulation properties to the material. The material may be in the form of rolls or slabs and has thermal and acoustic insulation properties. It is lightweight, has high tensile strength, and exceptional resilience.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108623

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Fiberglass Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Fiberglass composites are versatile, lightweight, and cost effective. Among all fibers, glass fibers are used in the composites industry as these are the oldest and, by far, the most common reinforcement materials in a majority of the applications. The major subapplications of composites are construction & infrastructure and automotive.

The most common type of glass fibers are E-Glass, S-Glass, and ER-Glass fibers. For example, electrical and electronics applications generally use E-Glass fiber reinforcement due to their electrical insulation properties. Applications that require higher tensile modulus use S-Glass fibers.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108623

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Fiberglass Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The Asia Pacific was the largest market for fiberglass in 2016, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several companies have established their manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the availability of cheap labor, quality infrastructure, and growing business environment. In addition, easy availability of raw materials and high investments in applications such as construction & infrastructure, automotive, and wind energy, among others, are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46 %, Tier 2 – 36%, Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C level – 55%, Director level – 27%, Others – 18%

• By Region: North America– 42%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 17%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, Latin America – 8%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global fiberglass market based on type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies and tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 22

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 22

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 23

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 23

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 25

1.4 CURRENCY 25

1.5 LIMITATIONS 25

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 25

1.7 PACKAGE SIZE 25

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/