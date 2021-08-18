Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Siemens, XD Group, NR Electric

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Leading Players: ABB, Siemens, XD Group, NR Electric, GE Grid Solution, NKT, TBEA, Xuji Group, Hitachi, Nexans, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Abengoa

Product Type: High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects

By Application: Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

• How will the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission

1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Overview

1.1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Product Scope

1.1.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 High-power Rating Projects

2.5 Low power Rating Projects 3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Subsea Transmission

3.5 Underground Transmission

3.6 Overhead Transmission 4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market

4.4 Global Top Players High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business

5.1.3 ABB High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 Siemens

5.2.1 Siemens Profile

5.2.2 Siemens Main Business

5.2.3 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.3 XD Group

5.3.1 XD Group Profile

5.3.2 XD Group Main Business

5.3.3 XD Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 XD Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 NR Electric Recent Developments

5.4 NR Electric

5.4.1 NR Electric Profile

5.4.2 NR Electric Main Business

5.4.3 NR Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 NR Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 NR Electric Recent Developments

5.5 GE Grid Solution

5.5.1 GE Grid Solution Profile

5.5.2 GE Grid Solution Main Business

5.5.3 GE Grid Solution High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GE Grid Solution High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GE Grid Solution Recent Developments

5.6 NKT

5.6.1 NKT Profile

5.6.2 NKT Main Business

5.6.3 NKT High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NKT High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 NKT Recent Developments

5.7 TBEA

5.7.1 TBEA Profile

5.7.2 TBEA Main Business

5.7.3 TBEA High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 TBEA High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 TBEA Recent Developments

5.8 Xuji Group

5.8.1 Xuji Group Profile

5.8.2 Xuji Group Main Business

5.8.3 Xuji Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Xuji Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Xuji Group Recent Developments

5.9 Hitachi

5.9.1 Hitachi Profile

5.9.2 Hitachi Main Business

5.9.3 Hitachi High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hitachi High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

5.10 Nexans

5.10.1 Nexans Profile

5.10.2 Nexans Main Business

5.10.3 Nexans High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Nexans High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Nexans Recent Developments

5.11 Toshiba

5.11.1 Toshiba Profile

5.11.2 Toshiba Main Business

5.11.3 Toshiba High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Toshiba High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.12 Mitsubishi Electric

5.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Profile

5.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business

5.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

5.13 Abengoa

5.13.1 Abengoa Profile

5.13.2 Abengoa Main Business

5.13.3 Abengoa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Abengoa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Abengoa Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Dynamics

11.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Industry Trends

11.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Drivers

11.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Challenges

11.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

