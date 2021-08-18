Virtual Reality Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Oculus VR, Sony, Samsung Electronics

“

The report titled Global Virtual Reality Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Virtual Reality market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Virtual Reality market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Virtual Reality market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Virtual Reality market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Virtual Reality report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Virtual Reality report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Virtual Reality market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Virtual Reality market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Virtual Reality market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Virtual Reality market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Virtual Reality market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Oculus VR, Sony, Samsung Electronics, HTC, EON Reality, Google, Microsoft, Vuzix, Cyberglove Systems, Sensics, Leap Motion, Sixense Entertainment

Market Segmentation by Product: Non-Immersive Technology

Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer

Commercial

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others



The Virtual Reality Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Virtual Reality market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Virtual Reality market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Virtual Reality market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Virtual Reality industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Virtual Reality market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Virtual Reality market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Virtual Reality market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Virtual Reality Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Non-Immersive Technology

1.2.3 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Virtual Reality Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Virtual Reality Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Virtual Reality, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Virtual Reality Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Virtual Reality Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Virtual Reality Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Virtual Reality Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Virtual Reality Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Virtual Reality Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Virtual Reality Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Virtual Reality Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Virtual Reality Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Virtual Reality Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Virtual Reality Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Virtual Reality Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Reality Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Virtual Reality Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Virtual Reality Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Virtual Reality Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Virtual Reality Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Virtual Reality Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Virtual Reality Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Virtual Reality Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Virtual Reality Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Virtual Reality Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Virtual Reality Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Virtual Reality Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Virtual Reality Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Virtual Reality Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Virtual Reality Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Virtual Reality Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Virtual Reality Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Virtual Reality Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Virtual Reality Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Virtual Reality Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Virtual Reality Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Virtual Reality Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Virtual Reality Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Virtual Reality Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Virtual Reality Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Virtual Reality Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Virtual Reality Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Virtual Reality Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Virtual Reality Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Virtual Reality Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Virtual Reality Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Virtual Reality Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Virtual Reality Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Virtual Reality Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Virtual Reality Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Virtual Reality Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Virtual Reality Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Virtual Reality Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Virtual Reality Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Virtual Reality Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Virtual Reality Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Virtual Reality Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Virtual Reality Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Virtual Reality Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Virtual Reality Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Virtual Reality Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oculus VR

12.1.1 Oculus VR Corporation Information

12.1.2 Oculus VR Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oculus VR Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Oculus VR Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.1.5 Oculus VR Recent Development

12.2 Sony

12.2.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sony Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sony Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.2.5 Sony Recent Development

12.3 Samsung Electronics

12.3.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Samsung Electronics Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Samsung Electronics Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.3.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.4 HTC

12.4.1 HTC Corporation Information

12.4.2 HTC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HTC Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HTC Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.4.5 HTC Recent Development

12.5 EON Reality

12.5.1 EON Reality Corporation Information

12.5.2 EON Reality Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 EON Reality Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EON Reality Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.5.5 EON Reality Recent Development

12.6 Google

12.6.1 Google Corporation Information

12.6.2 Google Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Google Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Google Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.6.5 Google Recent Development

12.7 Microsoft

12.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

12.7.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Microsoft Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Microsoft Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.8 Vuzix

12.8.1 Vuzix Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vuzix Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Vuzix Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Vuzix Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.8.5 Vuzix Recent Development

12.9 Cyberglove Systems

12.9.1 Cyberglove Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cyberglove Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cyberglove Systems Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cyberglove Systems Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.9.5 Cyberglove Systems Recent Development

12.10 Sensics

12.10.1 Sensics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sensics Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sensics Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sensics Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.10.5 Sensics Recent Development

12.11 Oculus VR

12.11.1 Oculus VR Corporation Information

12.11.2 Oculus VR Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Oculus VR Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Oculus VR Virtual Reality Products Offered

12.11.5 Oculus VR Recent Development

12.12 Sixense Entertainment

12.12.1 Sixense Entertainment Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sixense Entertainment Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Sixense Entertainment Virtual Reality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sixense Entertainment Products Offered

12.12.5 Sixense Entertainment Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Virtual Reality Industry Trends

13.2 Virtual Reality Market Drivers

13.3 Virtual Reality Market Challenges

13.4 Virtual Reality Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Virtual Reality Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

