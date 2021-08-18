Waterborne Coatings Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Akzonobel, PPG Industries

“

The report titled Global Waterborne Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3474276/global-and-china-waterborne-coatings-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Akzonobel, PPG Industries, RPM International, The Sherwin-Williams, The Valspar, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Tikkurila, Berger Paints India

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

PTFE

PVDF

PVDC

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Architectural

Automotive

General Industrial

Protective

Wood

Marine

Packaging

Coil

Others



The Waterborne Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Coatings market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3474276/global-and-china-waterborne-coatings-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterborne Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Alkyd

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 Polyurethane

1.2.7 PTFE

1.2.8 PVDF

1.2.9 PVDC

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 General Industrial

1.3.5 Protective

1.3.6 Wood

1.3.7 Marine

1.3.8 Packaging

1.3.9 Coil

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Waterborne Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterborne Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Coatings Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Waterborne Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterborne Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterborne Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Waterborne Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Waterborne Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Waterborne Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterborne Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Waterborne Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Waterborne Coatings Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Waterborne Coatings Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Waterborne Coatings Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Waterborne Coatings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Waterborne Coatings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Waterborne Coatings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Waterborne Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Waterborne Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Waterborne Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Waterborne Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Waterborne Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Waterborne Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Waterborne Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Waterborne Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Waterborne Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Waterborne Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterborne Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Akzonobel

12.2.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Akzonobel Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Akzonobel Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

12.3 PPG Industries

12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PPG Industries Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.4 RPM International

12.4.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.4.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 RPM International Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 RPM International Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 RPM International Recent Development

12.5 The Sherwin-Williams

12.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 The Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.6 The Valspar

12.6.1 The Valspar Corporation Information

12.6.2 The Valspar Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 The Valspar Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 The Valspar Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 The Valspar Recent Development

12.7 Axalta Coating Systems

12.7.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Axalta Coating Systems Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Axalta Coating Systems Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.8 Nippon Paint

12.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Paint Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nippon Paint Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

12.9 Kansai Paint

12.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kansai Paint Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kansai Paint Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

12.10 Tikkurila

12.10.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tikkurila Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tikkurila Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tikkurila Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Tikkurila Recent Development

12.11 BASF

12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.11.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 BASF Waterborne Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BASF Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

12.11.5 BASF Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterborne Coatings Industry Trends

13.2 Waterborne Coatings Market Drivers

13.3 Waterborne Coatings Market Challenges

13.4 Waterborne Coatings Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterborne Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3474276/global-and-china-waterborne-coatings-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”