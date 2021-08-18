Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Dow, Bayer Materialscience, Axalta Coating Systems

“

The report titled Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterborne Polyurethane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterborne Polyurethane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterborne Polyurethane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow, Bayer Materialscience, Axalta Coating Systems, Henkel, PPG Industries, BASF, H.B. Fuller, RPM International, 3M, Sherwin-Williams

Market Segmentation by Product: Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs

Component Polyurethane

Two-component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified



Market Segmentation by Application: Coating

Sealant

Adhesive

Elastomer



The Waterborne Polyurethane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterborne Polyurethane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterborne Polyurethane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterborne Polyurethane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterborne Polyurethane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterborne Polyurethane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterborne Polyurethane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterborne Polyurethane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Anionic PUDs

1.2.3 Cationic PUDs

1.2.4 Non-Ionic PUDs

1.2.5 Component Polyurethane

1.2.6 Two-component Polyurethane

1.2.7 Urethane-modified

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Sealant

1.3.4 Adhesive

1.3.5 Elastomer

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Waterborne Polyurethane Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterborne Polyurethane Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterborne Polyurethane Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Waterborne Polyurethane Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterborne Polyurethane Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Polyurethane Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Waterborne Polyurethane Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Waterborne Polyurethane Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Waterborne Polyurethane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Waterborne Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Polyurethane Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dow

12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dow Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dow Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.1.5 Dow Recent Development

12.2 Bayer Materialscience

12.2.1 Bayer Materialscience Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bayer Materialscience Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bayer Materialscience Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bayer Materialscience Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.2.5 Bayer Materialscience Recent Development

12.3 Axalta Coating Systems

12.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.4 Henkel

12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Henkel Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Henkel Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.5 PPG Industries

12.5.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 PPG Industries Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PPG Industries Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.5.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BASF Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.6.5 BASF Recent Development

12.7 H.B. Fuller

12.7.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.7.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 H.B. Fuller Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 H.B. Fuller Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.7.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.8 RPM International

12.8.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.8.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 RPM International Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RPM International Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.8.5 RPM International Recent Development

12.9 3M

12.9.1 3M Corporation Information

12.9.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3M Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 3M Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.9.5 3M Recent Development

12.10 Sherwin-Williams

12.10.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Polyurethane Products Offered

12.10.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Industry Trends

13.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Market Drivers

13.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Market Challenges

13.4 Waterborne Polyurethane Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”