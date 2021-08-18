Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | 3M, Henkel, Avery Dennison

“

The report titled Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Henkel, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, Dow, Huntsman, Sika, Mapei, Bostik, , , ,

Market Segmentation by Product: Silicones

Polyurethanes

Acrylics

Epoxy

Polysulfide

Others (EVA, Butyl, Polyamide)



Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Others



The Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Silicones

1.2.3 Polyurethanes

1.2.4 Acrylics

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 Polysulfide

1.2.7 Others (EVA, Butyl, Polyamide)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Henkel

12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Henkel Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Henkel Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.2.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.3 Avery Dennison

12.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.3.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Avery Dennison Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Avery Dennison Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.3.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

12.4 H.B. Fuller

12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.5 Dow

12.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dow Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dow Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.5.5 Dow Recent Development

12.6 Huntsman

12.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Huntsman Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huntsman Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.6.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.7 Sika

12.7.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sika Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sika Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.7.5 Sika Recent Development

12.8 Mapei

12.8.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mapei Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mapei Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.8.5 Mapei Recent Development

12.9 Bostik

12.9.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Bostik Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Bostik Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

12.9.5 Bostik Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Industry Trends

13.2 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Drivers

13.3 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Challenges

13.4 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

