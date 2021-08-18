Waterproof Tapes Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2021-2027 | 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa

“

The report titled Global Waterproof Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa, Johnson and Johnson, Henkel, Furukawa Electric, Avery Dennison, Scapa, Teraoka Seisakusho, Asian Paints, Shurtape Technologies, A.B.E. Construction Chemicals, Tapespec, Heskins, Gebrüder Jaeger, Advance Tapes International, Dukal, Isoltema, Chowgule Construction Chemicals, Shanghai Richeng Electronic, BTM, Permatex

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Polyethylene PE

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Packaging

Others



The Waterproof Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Polyethylene PE

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Waterproof Tapes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Waterproof Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterproof Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Tapes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Waterproof Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterproof Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterproof Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Waterproof Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Waterproof Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Waterproof Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Waterproof Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterproof Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Waterproof Tapes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Waterproof Tapes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Waterproof Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Nitto Denko

12.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nitto Denko Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nitto Denko Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.2.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

12.3 Tesa

12.3.1 Tesa Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Tesa Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tesa Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.3.5 Tesa Recent Development

12.4 Johnson and Johnson

12.4.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson and Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Johnson and Johnson Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johnson and Johnson Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.4.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development

12.5 Henkel

12.5.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Henkel Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Henkel Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.5.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.6 Furukawa Electric

12.6.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.6.2 Furukawa Electric Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Furukawa Electric Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Furukawa Electric Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.6.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

12.7 Avery Dennison

12.7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Avery Dennison Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Avery Dennison Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.7.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

12.8 Scapa

12.8.1 Scapa Corporation Information

12.8.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Scapa Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Scapa Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.8.5 Scapa Recent Development

12.9 Teraoka Seisakusho

12.9.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.9.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.9.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Development

12.10 Asian Paints

12.10.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

12.10.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Asian Paints Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Asian Paints Waterproof Tapes Products Offered

12.10.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

12.12 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals

12.12.1 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Corporation Information

12.12.2 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Products Offered

12.12.5 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Recent Development

12.13 Tapespec

12.13.1 Tapespec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tapespec Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Tapespec Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tapespec Products Offered

12.13.5 Tapespec Recent Development

12.14 Heskins

12.14.1 Heskins Corporation Information

12.14.2 Heskins Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Heskins Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Heskins Products Offered

12.14.5 Heskins Recent Development

12.15 Gebrüder Jaeger

12.15.1 Gebrüder Jaeger Corporation Information

12.15.2 Gebrüder Jaeger Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Gebrüder Jaeger Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Gebrüder Jaeger Products Offered

12.15.5 Gebrüder Jaeger Recent Development

12.16 Advance Tapes International

12.16.1 Advance Tapes International Corporation Information

12.16.2 Advance Tapes International Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Advance Tapes International Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Advance Tapes International Products Offered

12.16.5 Advance Tapes International Recent Development

12.17 Dukal

12.17.1 Dukal Corporation Information

12.17.2 Dukal Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Dukal Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Dukal Products Offered

12.17.5 Dukal Recent Development

12.18 Isoltema

12.18.1 Isoltema Corporation Information

12.18.2 Isoltema Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Isoltema Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Isoltema Products Offered

12.18.5 Isoltema Recent Development

12.19 Chowgule Construction Chemicals

12.19.1 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Corporation Information

12.19.2 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Products Offered

12.19.5 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Recent Development

12.20 Shanghai Richeng Electronic

12.20.1 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Products Offered

12.20.5 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Recent Development

12.21 BTM

12.21.1 BTM Corporation Information

12.21.2 BTM Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 BTM Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 BTM Products Offered

12.21.5 BTM Recent Development

12.22 Permatex

12.22.1 Permatex Corporation Information

12.22.2 Permatex Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Permatex Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Permatex Products Offered

12.22.5 Permatex Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterproof Tapes Industry Trends

13.2 Waterproof Tapes Market Drivers

13.3 Waterproof Tapes Market Challenges

13.4 Waterproof Tapes Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterproof Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”