Waterproof Tapes Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2021-2027 | 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa

The report titled Global Waterproof Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa, Johnson and Johnson, Henkel, Furukawa Electric, Avery Dennison, Scapa, Teraoka Seisakusho, Asian Paints, Shurtape Technologies, A.B.E. Construction Chemicals, Tapespec, Heskins, Gebrüder Jaeger, Advance Tapes International, Dukal, Isoltema, Chowgule Construction Chemicals, Shanghai Richeng Electronic, BTM, Permatex
Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic
Polyethylene PE
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Healthcare
Packaging
Others
The Waterproof Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Tapes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Tapes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Tapes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Tapes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Tapes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Polyethylene PE
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Waterproof Tapes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Waterproof Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Waterproof Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproof Tapes Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Waterproof Tapes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Waterproof Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Waterproof Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterproof Tapes Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Tapes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Waterproof Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Waterproof Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Waterproof Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Waterproof Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Waterproof Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Waterproof Tapes Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Waterproof Tapes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Waterproof Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Waterproof Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 3M Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Nitto Denko
12.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Nitto Denko Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Nitto Denko Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.2.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development
12.3 Tesa
12.3.1 Tesa Corporation Information
12.3.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tesa Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Tesa Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.3.5 Tesa Recent Development
12.4 Johnson and Johnson
12.4.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information
12.4.2 Johnson and Johnson Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Johnson and Johnson Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Johnson and Johnson Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.4.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development
12.5 Henkel
12.5.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.5.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Henkel Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Henkel Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.5.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.6 Furukawa Electric
12.6.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information
12.6.2 Furukawa Electric Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Furukawa Electric Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Furukawa Electric Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.6.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development
12.7 Avery Dennison
12.7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.7.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Avery Dennison Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Avery Dennison Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.7.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
12.8 Scapa
12.8.1 Scapa Corporation Information
12.8.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Scapa Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Scapa Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.8.5 Scapa Recent Development
12.9 Teraoka Seisakusho
12.9.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information
12.9.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.9.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Development
12.10 Asian Paints
12.10.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information
12.10.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Asian Paints Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Asian Paints Waterproof Tapes Products Offered
12.10.5 Asian Paints Recent Development
12.12 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals
12.12.1 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Corporation Information
12.12.2 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Products Offered
12.12.5 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals Recent Development
12.13 Tapespec
12.13.1 Tapespec Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tapespec Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Tapespec Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Tapespec Products Offered
12.13.5 Tapespec Recent Development
12.14 Heskins
12.14.1 Heskins Corporation Information
12.14.2 Heskins Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Heskins Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Heskins Products Offered
12.14.5 Heskins Recent Development
12.15 Gebrüder Jaeger
12.15.1 Gebrüder Jaeger Corporation Information
12.15.2 Gebrüder Jaeger Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Gebrüder Jaeger Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Gebrüder Jaeger Products Offered
12.15.5 Gebrüder Jaeger Recent Development
12.16 Advance Tapes International
12.16.1 Advance Tapes International Corporation Information
12.16.2 Advance Tapes International Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Advance Tapes International Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Advance Tapes International Products Offered
12.16.5 Advance Tapes International Recent Development
12.17 Dukal
12.17.1 Dukal Corporation Information
12.17.2 Dukal Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Dukal Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Dukal Products Offered
12.17.5 Dukal Recent Development
12.18 Isoltema
12.18.1 Isoltema Corporation Information
12.18.2 Isoltema Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Isoltema Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Isoltema Products Offered
12.18.5 Isoltema Recent Development
12.19 Chowgule Construction Chemicals
12.19.1 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Corporation Information
12.19.2 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Products Offered
12.19.5 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Recent Development
12.20 Shanghai Richeng Electronic
12.20.1 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Corporation Information
12.20.2 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Products Offered
12.20.5 Shanghai Richeng Electronic Recent Development
12.21 BTM
12.21.1 BTM Corporation Information
12.21.2 BTM Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 BTM Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 BTM Products Offered
12.21.5 BTM Recent Development
12.22 Permatex
12.22.1 Permatex Corporation Information
12.22.2 Permatex Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Permatex Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Permatex Products Offered
12.22.5 Permatex Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Waterproof Tapes Industry Trends
13.2 Waterproof Tapes Market Drivers
13.3 Waterproof Tapes Market Challenges
13.4 Waterproof Tapes Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Waterproof Tapes Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
