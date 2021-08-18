Waterproofing Chemicals Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | BASF, Dow, Mapei

“
The report titled Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproofing Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproofing Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproofing Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Dow, Mapei, Soprema Group, Pidilite, Fosroc International, Johns Manville, Drizoro, Conpro Chemicals Private, SIKA
Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane
Cementitious Coating
EPDM Rubber
Rubberized Asphalt
Thermoplastic
Bituminous Membrane
PVC Waterproofing Membrane
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Roofing and Walls
Floors and Basements
Waste and Water Management
Tunnel Liners
Others
The Waterproofing Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproofing Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Waterproofing Chemicals market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproofing Chemicals industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Waterproofing Chemicals market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproofing Chemicals market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproofing Chemicals market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Cementitious Coating
1.2.4 EPDM Rubber
1.2.5 Rubberized Asphalt
1.2.6 Thermoplastic
1.2.7 Bituminous Membrane
1.2.8 PVC Waterproofing Membrane
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Roofing and Walls
1.3.3 Floors and Basements
1.3.4 Waste and Water Management
1.3.5 Tunnel Liners
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Waterproofing Chemicals Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Waterproofing Chemicals Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Waterproofing Chemicals Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Waterproofing Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Waterproofing Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterproofing Chemicals Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproofing Chemicals Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Waterproofing Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Waterproofing Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Waterproofing Chemicals Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Waterproofing Chemicals Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Waterproofing Chemicals Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Waterproofing Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Waterproofing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Waterproofing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Waterproofing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BASF Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.1.5 BASF Recent Development
12.2 Dow
12.2.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dow Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dow Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dow Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.2.5 Dow Recent Development
12.3 Mapei
12.3.1 Mapei Corporation Information
12.3.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mapei Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Mapei Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.3.5 Mapei Recent Development
12.4 Soprema Group
12.4.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.4.5 Soprema Group Recent Development
12.5 Pidilite
12.5.1 Pidilite Corporation Information
12.5.2 Pidilite Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pidilite Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Pidilite Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.5.5 Pidilite Recent Development
12.6 Fosroc International
12.6.1 Fosroc International Corporation Information
12.6.2 Fosroc International Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fosroc International Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Fosroc International Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.6.5 Fosroc International Recent Development
12.7 Johns Manville
12.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.7.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Johns Manville Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Johns Manville Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.7.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.8 Drizoro
12.8.1 Drizoro Corporation Information
12.8.2 Drizoro Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Drizoro Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Drizoro Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.8.5 Drizoro Recent Development
12.9 Conpro Chemicals Private
12.9.1 Conpro Chemicals Private Corporation Information
12.9.2 Conpro Chemicals Private Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Conpro Chemicals Private Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.9.5 Conpro Chemicals Private Recent Development
12.10 SIKA
12.10.1 SIKA Corporation Information
12.10.2 SIKA Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 SIKA Waterproofing Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 SIKA Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered
12.10.5 SIKA Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Waterproofing Chemicals Industry Trends
13.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Drivers
13.3 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Challenges
13.4 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
